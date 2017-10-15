Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is pursuing a collusion grievance against the NFL under the CBA, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports and Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report.

The NFL spokesman told La Canfora that he is checking on it.

Kaepernick remains a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March. Kaepernick was one of the NFL's biggest stories in 2016 after he decided to kneel during the national anthem to protest and raise awareness against racial injustice in America. Players throughout the league have continued protesting during this NFL season.

As explained by Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann in March, "Collusion occurs when two or more teams, or the league and at least one team, join to deprive a player of a contractually earned right. Such a right is normally found in the collective bargaining agreement signed by a league and its players’ association. For example, the right of a free-agent player to negotiate a contract with a team cannot be impaired by a conspiracy of teams to deny that a player a chance to sign."

Freeman reports that Kaepernick is preparing a statement about his filing of grievance, which should be released soon. Kaepernick has hired attorney Mark Geragos, who has represented high profile clients including Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder and NASCAR driver Jeremy Mayfield.