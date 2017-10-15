NFL players throughout the NFL continue to protest during the national anthem in Week 6 of the NFL season.

The number of players that have protested decreased last week but were at the center of attention after Vice President Mike Pence walked out of the Colts and 49ers game in Indianapolis after members of San Francisco's team were seen kneeling on the sidelines. President Donald Trump later tweeted that he coordinated the early exit with Pence weeks in advance.

Trump has been very vocal about how players should stand during The Star-Spangled Banner as a sign of respect.

The anthem protests were also a topic of conversation around the Dallas Cowboys because owner Jerry Jones said that players would be benched if they kneel during the national anthem. Jones added that players could freely express themselves before the anthem. Jones took a knee and locked arms with members of his team prior to the national anthem before a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 25. The Cowboys have a bye week during Week 6 but will play the 49ers next Sunday.

Here is a list of players and teams that protested during the national anthem:

Dolphins vs. Falcons

Kenny Stills, Mike Thomas and Julius Thomas stayed in the locker room for the anthem but came out to rejoin their team after it was over. All members of the Falcons stood for the anthem but 10 did not interlock arms.

Packers vs. Vikings

All members of the Packers and Vikings stood during the national anthem. The Packers linked arms as a team once again.

Lions vs. Saints

All members of the Lions and Saint stood for the national anthem. The Lions linked arms for the anthem for the second consecutive week.

Patriots vs. Jets

All Patriots and Jets players stood during the national anthem. Jets players linked arms. The Patriots players put one hand on their teammates' back and another one on their heart.

49ers vs. Redskins

Six 49ers players including Marquise Goodwin, Eli Harold, Arik Armstead, Joe Williams, Eric Reid and Donte Johnson took a knee for the national anthem. The Redskins all stood for the anthem.

Bears vs. Ravens

All members of the Ravens and Bears stood for the national anthem. There was no moment of prayer at M&T Bank Stadium like there was two weeks ago. Fans booed the players during the prayer.

This post will be updated as Sunday's games continue.