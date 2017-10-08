Vice President Mike Pence was in attendance during Sunday's Indianapolis Colts game against the San Francisco 49ers for a short period of time before leaving after the national anthem.

About 20 members of the San Francisco 49ers knelt during the national anthem.

Pence tweeted: "I left today's Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem."

President Donald Trump has been very vocal about the national anthem protests and believes players should be punished for kneeling and that fans should boycott the league. Pence agreed with Trump.

Pence's visit was a quick stop on his way to California for a trip focused on tax reform. He was in Las Vegas on Saturday for a prayer walk in memory of the victims of last week's fatal concert shooting.

The Colts retired former quarterback Peyton Manning's No. 18 jersey. In 2013, Pence issued a proclamation declaring "Welcome Back #18 Day" when Manning was a member of the Broncos and returned to play his former team.