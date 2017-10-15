How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Patriots and Jets on Sunday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 15, 2017

The New York Jets host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. 

The Patriots (3-2) are coming off a 19-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Tom Brady threw for 303 yards with one touchdown. He has a sore left shoulder and has been sacked 16 times already this year.

The Jets (3-2) are coming off a 17-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. Elijah McGuire was the top rusher for the team with just 20 yards in the game. 

The Patriots and the Jets last faced, with New England winning 41-3. 

How to Watch

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket

Live stream: NFL Game Pass

