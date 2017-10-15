Ryan Fitzpatrick connects with Cameron Brate for First Harvard-to-Harvard Touchdown Ever

The smartest touchdown in NFL history.

By Chris Chavez
October 15, 2017

Did you hear these guys went to Harvard?

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick connected with tight end Cameron Brate for a touchdown for the first-ever Harvard-to-Harvard touchdown in NFL history. The Buccaneers lost the game 38–20.

Fitzpatrick played at Harvard in 2003 and 2004. Brate played for the Crimson from 2011 to 2013.

Fitzpatrick entered the game after Jameis Winston was ruled out with a shoulder injury in the second quarter.

Watch the touchdown pass below:

This is believed to be the smartest touchdown ever.

