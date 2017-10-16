The injured Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has reportedly been cleared to practice after his exam Monday, ESPN reports.

Bridgewater dislocated his knee in August 2016 and has been on the physically unable to perform list this season. He missed all of last season.

Ian Rapoport from NFL.com tweeted that he will be activated this week or next week and is expected to play this season.

The Vikings (4-2) have had injury trouble in the quarterback position with Sam Bradford battling his own knee injury since Week 1. Case Keenum has played the position instead, passing for 239 yards and one touchdown in the team's 23-10 win over Green Bay on Sunday.

Minnesota has 21 days to activate Bridgewater or end his season by placing him on injured reserve if he comes off the PUP list.

Bridgewater, 24, is in the final year of his rookie contract and set to become a free agent at season's end.