Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy didn't take too kindly when a reporter asked him whether he entertained the idea of bringing in Colin Kaepernick to compete for the backup role after Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

On Monday, the Packers promoted Joe Callahan from their practice squad to serve as Brett Hundley's backup. Kaepernick remains a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March. On Sunday, he filed a grievance under the latest collective bargaining agreement against NFL owners for collusion.

Here how McCarthy responded to the reporter's question:

“Did you just listen tot he question I just answered? Okay, I got three years invested in Brett Hundley, two years invested in Joe Callahan, the quarterback room is exactly where it needs to be. We're fortunate to have a great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. We're committed to the path that we're on. We need to play better as a football team and Brett Hundley will be starting this week. Joe Callahan will be the back-up."

Watch the response at the 5:44 mark below:

Hundley finished Sunday's game against the Vikings with 18 of 33 passes completed for 157 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

[h/t Deadspin]