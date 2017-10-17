Mike McCarthy Rebuffs Question About Colin Kaepernick As Packers' Backup QB Option

Mike McCarthy got a little agitated when he was asked about Colin Kaepernick. 

By Chris Chavez
October 17, 2017

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy didn't take too kindly when a reporter asked him whether he entertained the idea of bringing in Colin Kaepernick  to compete for the backup role after Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

On Monday, the Packers promoted Joe Callahan from their practice squad to serve as Brett Hundley's backup. Kaepernick remains a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March. On Sunday, he filed a grievance under the latest collective bargaining agreement against NFL owners for collusion.

Here how McCarthy responded to the reporter's question:

“Did you just listen tot he question I just answered? Okay, I got three years invested in Brett Hundley, two years invested in Joe Callahan, the quarterback room is exactly where it needs to be. We're fortunate to have a great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. We're committed to the path that we're on. We need to play better as a football team and Brett Hundley will be starting this week. Joe Callahan will be the back-up."

Watch the response at the 5:44 mark below:

Hundley finished Sunday's game against the Vikings with 18 of 33 passes completed for 157 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

[h/t Deadspin]

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters