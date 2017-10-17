For most of this season, America's most popular pro sports league has been at the center of a fractious national debate about players choosing to demonstrate during the national anthem to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice.

Tuesday, at the quarterly NFL league meetings, owners, players and commissioner Roger Goodell will try to forge a path forward.

The league meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday. Beforehand, a delegation from the NFL Players Association that includes executive director DeMaurice Smith, union president Eric Winston and 12 active players will meet with a smaller group of owners.

Here is a list of players attending Tuesday's meeting:

• Anquan Boldin, retired

• Darius Butler, Indianapolis Colts

• Russel Okung, Los Angeles Chargers

• Kenny Stills, Miami Dolphins

• Julius Thomas, Miami Dolphins

• Michael Thomas, Miami Dolphins

• Mark Herzlich, New York Giants

• Kelvin Beachum, New York Jets

• Demario Davis, New York Jets

• Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia Eagles

• Chris Long, Philadelphia Eagles

• Eric Reid, San Franscisco 49ers

• Josh Norman, Washington Redskins

Notably, the list does not include Colin Kaepernick, who started the protest last season but remains a free agent. A full list of attendees can be found here.