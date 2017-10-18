Next year's NFL draft will take place in Dallas, the league announced Wednesday.

It will be the first time that North Texas has hosted the draft.

As many as representatives from 14 different cities reportedly were in Philadelphia before the 2017 draft to scout out the draft.

“Philadelphia raised the bar by taking the Draft to another level, and this new opportunity in Dallas will enable us to continue the event’s evolution and grow it even further,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We are grateful to the Dallas Cowboys, the cities of Arlington, Dallas, and Frisco, and the Dallas Sports Commission for their leadership in turning this vision into reality.”

The draft is scheduled to start on April 26 and run through the 28th and will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The 2017 draft was held in Philadelphia, attended by a record 250,000 people over the three–day event. Chicago was the draft host the two years before that.

New York City has hosted the most drafts, hosting the event in 1937, 1939, 1944-1947, 1952, 1955 and most recently from 1965–2014.