Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who grew up in Northern California, launched a GoFundMe Tuesday to aid those affected by the raging wildfires in Northern California.

Goff hails from Novata, Calif., and has already raised thousands for victims from Northern California. On his GoFundMe page, the second-year quarterback explained his efforts:

Being from the Bay Area and more specifically the North Bay Area the recent fires in the Sonoma, Napa and Santa Rosa area have hit literally close to home for me. Like many others from the area, I know many families that have been seriously affected by this tragedy by losing loved ones or entire homes. I wanted to start this fund to try and help some of those families and people in need at this time. I've been working with members of the local community there to make sure the money donated goes to the correct places. Along with my personal donation, I've set up this site to help raise money for the families affected by this tragedy. All of the funds donated will go directly to the fire survivors through the Sonoma County Fire Account.

As of Thursday, Goff's fund has raised $29,720 of its $50,000 goal. Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth added a $10,000 donation and is among over 130 contributors through two days. Whitworth also donated $25,000 to the Vegas Victim Fund earlier this month and contributed $5,000 to Eagles defensive end Chris Long's foundation on Wednesday.

Help me help the people affected by the huge fires of Northern California https://t.co/kTTlmV3NmF — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) October 17, 2017

The fires have destroyed more than 5,700 homes and business over the past week, with entire neighborhoods reduced to ash. At least 40 people have died and several people are still reported missing, making this the deadliest wildfire in state history.

Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, attended the University of California and currently ranks No. 7 in the NFL with 1,484 passing yards on the season. After a rocky rookie season where he played just seven games, the 23-year old Goff has thrown eight touchdown passes against three interceptions to lead the Rams to a 4-2 start.