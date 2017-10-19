Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril has no intention of letting this neck injury end his career. In fact, he believes he could return to the field this season.

Avril, 31, suffered the injury in the first quarter of Seattle's 46-18 win over the Colts in Week 4. He was placed on injured reserve, meaning he is not eligible to return until Week 14.

He told Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop that he is getting multiple medical opinions but has no plan to retire despite multiple reports that suggested otherwise.

Spoke to Cliff Avril for a project and he's NOT considering retirement. He's getting numerous medical opinions but plans to return. — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) October 19, 2017

"You might see me at the end of this year," Avril told SI.

Avril spent his first five years in the NFL with the Lions before joining Seattle prior to the 2013 season and was a key member of the Legion of Boom defense that carried Seattle to Super Bowl XLVIII victory. He recorded 11.5 sacks last season en route to being selected to his first Pro Bowl and has 74 sacks for his career.