Cliff Avril Not Planning to Retire: 'You Might See Me at the End of This Year'

Cliff Avril told Sports Illustrated that he has no plans to retire and could return this year. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 19, 2017

Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril has no intention of letting this neck injury end his career. In fact, he believes he could return to the field this season. 

Avril, 31, suffered the injury in the first quarter of Seattle's 46-18 win over the Colts in Week 4. He was placed on injured reserve, meaning he is not eligible to return until Week 14.

He told Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop that he is getting multiple medical opinions but has no plan to retire despite multiple reports that suggested otherwise.  

"You might see me at the end of this year," Avril told SI

Avril spent his first five years in the NFL with the Lions before joining Seattle prior to the 2013 season and was a key member of the Legion of Boom defense that carried Seattle to Super Bowl XLVIII victory. He recorded 11.5 sacks last season en route to being selected to his first Pro Bowl and has 74 sacks for his career.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters