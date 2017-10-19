Jaguars owner Shad Khan thinks President Donald Trump is jealous of the NFL after his failure to purchase the Buffalo Bills in 2014, he told USA Today.

Khan said he thought Trump’s ongoing Twitter vendetta against the league — more specifically its players who have chosen to protest racism and inequality during the playing of the national anthem — is ‘a very personal issue.’ The president tweeted Wednesday that the NFL is showing “total disrespect” for the country by not forcing its players to stand for the anthem.

“He’s been elected President, where maybe a great goal he had in life to own an NFL team is not very likely,” Khan told USA Today. “So to make it tougher, or to hurt the league, it’s very calculated.”