Aaron Rodgers After Surgery: Comeback Starts Now

"Thanks for all the love, support, thoughts and prayers," Rodgers wrote on Instagram. 

By Stanley Kay
October 20, 2017

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted on Instagram following his shoulder surgery on Thursday, writing that the procedure "went well" and thanking fans for supporting him. 

Rodgers broke his right clavicle during Green Bay's loss Sunday to the Vikings. The Packers placed Rodgers on injured reserve after the injury. 

Surgery went well. Thanks for all the love, support, thoughts and prayers. #comebackstartsnow #riseagain #

A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on

Rodgers could reportedly return to the field in eight weeks. Green Bay plans to start second–year quarterback Brett Hundley this week against the Saints. 

In six games this season, Rodgers has thrown 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Packers are 4–2, good for second place in the NFC North. 

The Packers have reached the playoffs every season since 2009. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters