Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted on Instagram following his shoulder surgery on Thursday, writing that the procedure "went well" and thanking fans for supporting him.

Rodgers broke his right clavicle during Green Bay's loss Sunday to the Vikings. The Packers placed Rodgers on injured reserve after the injury.

Surgery went well. Thanks for all the love, support, thoughts and prayers. #comebackstartsnow #riseagain # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Rodgers could reportedly return to the field in eight weeks. Green Bay plans to start second–year quarterback Brett Hundley this week against the Saints.

In six games this season, Rodgers has thrown 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Packers are 4–2, good for second place in the NFC North.

The Packers have reached the playoffs every season since 2009.