Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has been suspended one game for unsportsmanlike conduct, the NFL announced Friday night.

Lynch was ejected from Oakland's game against the Chiefs on Thursday night after he made contact with an official. After Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was hit while going down by Kansas City's Marcus Peters, Lynch ran onto the field (he was not in on the play) and joined a scuffle. When a referee tried to restrain him, he shoved the referee, prompting a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and the ejection.

After the game, Raiders offensive lineman Donald Penn said Lynch was trying to protect Peters, as the two both grew up in the Bay Area and have been close since Peters was young.

After the game, Lynch made headlines by watching the game from the stands and taking public transportation home.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Lynch has appealed the suspension. If that appeal is unsuccessful, Lynch will miss Oakland's game against the Bills on Oct. 29.

After spending ten years in the NFL with the Bills and then the Seahawks, Lynch took a year off before joining Oakland prior to this season. For the year, Lynch has 72 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns.