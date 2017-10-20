Raiders' Marshawn Lynch Suspended One Game After Making Contact With Official

Marshawn Lynch has been suspended for one game after making contact with an official. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 20, 2017

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has been suspended one game for unsportsmanlike conduct, the NFL announced Friday night. 

Lynch was ejected from Oakland's game against the Chiefs on Thursday night after he made contact with an official. After Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was hit while going down by Kansas City's Marcus Peters, Lynch ran onto the field (he was not in on the play) and joined a scuffle. When a referee tried to restrain him, he shoved the referee, prompting a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and the ejection. 

After the game, Raiders offensive lineman Donald Penn said Lynch was trying to protect Peters, as the two both grew up in the Bay Area and have been close since Peters was young. 

After the game, Lynch made headlines by watching the game from the stands and taking public transportation home. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Lynch has appealed the suspension. If that appeal is unsuccessful, Lynch will miss Oakland's game against the Bills on Oct. 29.

After spending ten years in the NFL with the Bills and then the Seahawks, Lynch took a year off before joining Oakland prior to this season. For the year, Lynch has 72 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters