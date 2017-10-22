Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a chest injury, the team announced.

Just two minutes into the second quarter, Cutler was hit by Jordan Jenkins while attempting a pass to Kenny Stills. He was 12 of 16 passing for 138 yards, two touchdowns and one interceptions before heading to the sidelines.

Cutler was getting treatment and attention from trainers on the sidelines before heading into the locker room.

Matt Moore entered the game as his replacement. Fans have been chanting for Moore to take over at quarterback for several weeks.