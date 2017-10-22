Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace is in concussion protocol after taking a big hit in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Wallace took a hit and got his helmet knocked off by Andrew Sendejo. Wallace hit the turf and stayed down for a few moments. Wallace fumbled the ball but the Ravens managed to get possession back because Sendejo was ruled for unnecessary roughness. The drive ended with a 48-yard field goal by Justin Tucker that gave the Ravens a 3–0 lead.

Watch the hit on Wallace below:

Brutal KO in the #Vikings game just now. #Ravens WR Mike Wallace got slept hard and stayed out for a long time. pic.twitter.com/6BeMvlzlgY — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) October 22, 2017

Wallace was able to walk off the field on his own power. He missed practice on Thursday with a back injury.

The Ravens are very thin on receiving options and will rely on Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore and Griff Whalen.