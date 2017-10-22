Ravens' Mike Wallace In Concussion Protocol After Taking Big Hit, Out vs. Vikings

Mike Wallace is out for the rest of the game against the Vikings.

By Chris Chavez
October 22, 2017

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace is in concussion protocol after taking a big hit in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Wallace took a hit and got his helmet knocked off by Andrew Sendejo. Wallace hit the turf and stayed down for a few moments. Wallace fumbled the ball but the Ravens managed to get possession back because Sendejo was ruled for unnecessary roughness. The drive ended with a 48-yard field goal by Justin Tucker that gave the Ravens a 3–0 lead.

Watch the hit on Wallace below:

Wallace was able to walk off the field on his own power. He missed practice on Thursday with a back injury.

The Ravens are very thin on receiving options and will rely on Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore and Griff Whalen.

