Just days after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL owners met in New York City to discuss the national anthem protests, players continued to demonstrate during Week 7. Several current and former players as well as representatives from the NFL Players Association also attended the fall meeting.

Despite outcry from President Donald Trump, Goodell decided that no players who kneel or sit during the national anthem would be punished. Trump believes that the protests are disrespectful to the country, flag and military. Trump also said that the NFL should consider suspending players who demonstrate during the national anthem.

Players kneeling or sitting during "The Star-Spangled Banner" are protesting to raise awareness of racial injustice in America. Protests were started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last season when he was seen kneeling on the sidelines. Kaepernick opted out of his contract in March and remains a free agent. He recently filed a grievance alleging NFL collusion to keep him from playing in the NFL.

Goodell recently agreed to a contract extension as commissioner but ESPN reports that the debate over the NFL player protests as delayed its completion. it is still expected to be finalized and completed.

Here is a list of players and teams that protested during the national anthem:

Buccaneers vs. Bills

No members of the Bills were kneeling during the national anthem but running back Mike Tolbert, wide receiver Kaelin Clay, cornerback Shareece Wright and defensive lineman Jerel Worthy stood behind their teammates’ line.

Panthers vs. Bears

All Panthers and Bears players reportedly stood before Sunday afternoon's game.

Titans vs. Browns

All members of the Titans and Browns on the field stood for the national anthem. Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews remained in the tunnel for the Star-Spangled Banner and then re-joined his teammates after the song.

Saints vs. Packers

Saints players knelt in unison before the national anthem for the third consecutive game. They stood with hands over their heart for the anthem. The Packers stood with arms linked during the national anthem.

Jaguars vs. Colts

It appears that all players on the Jaguars and Colts stood for the national anthem. Members of the Colts linked arms.

Jets vs. Dolphins

All players on the Jets and Dolphins stood for the national anthem. Kenny Stills, Michael Thomas, Julius Thomas stayed in the Miami locker room.

Dolphins Kenny Stills and Michael Thomas running out of the tunnel after anthem completed pic.twitter.com/LUmSEV6dSJ — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) October 22, 2017

Ravens vs. Vikings

It appears that all players stood during the Star-Spangled Banner. Several members of the Vikings linked arms during the national anthem.

This post will be updated as Sunday's games continue.