Watch: Seahawks Trick Play Ends With Controversial Touchdown Similar to Fail Mary

This play is very similar to a touchdown the Seahawks scored in 2012 against the Packers.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 22, 2017

The Seahawks took a 17-7 lead against the Giants Sunday on a controversial touchdown.

On a first down from the New York 38-yard line, Seattle pulled out a trick play. Russell Wilson pitched the ball to J.D. McKissic, who then tossed the ball back to Wilson near the 50. Wilson heaved the ball to the end zone for Paul Richardson Jr. who was being covered by Landon Collins.

Richardson leaped to bring in the ball, but when he came down, Collins also had possession of the ball. It appeared that Richardson may not have completed the catch before he rolled out of bounds because of the way the ball was juggling between him and Collins. And at the end of the play, Collins came away with the ball.

The officials ruled it a touchdown on the field, and after a review, the call stood.

The play looked a lot like Seattle's game-winning score against the Packers in 2012 when Golden Tate fought with Green Bay's M.D. Jennings for possession of the ball in the end zone. That play was also ruled a touchdown on the field and the call stood after a review.

Seattle now leads the Giants 24-7.

