Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco left Thursday's game in Miami with a concussion after getting stuffed by Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso on a late hit.

Flacco's helmet came off as he slid for a first down with just over three minutes to play in the first half.

Officials deemed the play not flagrant, penalizing Alonso for just 15 yards.

Omg Joe Flacco. Toss kiko for that. pic.twitter.com/s18bRdHrd5 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 27, 2017

Flacco looked dazed for the seconds after the hit, putting his finger up as if he wanted to come out of the game.

There was a scrum afterwards with some late hits, with Ravens center Ryan Jensen going after Alonso, popping off his helmet. Ravens coach John Harbaugh had a confrontation with Alonso after the hit.

​

Ryan Mallett took over at quarterback for the Ravens.

CBS reported that the officiating crew would not make a comment Thursday night, but the league will likely watch the footage and weigh in on the play later.

The Ravens lead 20–0 at halftime.