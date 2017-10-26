Watch: Dolphins Ndamukong Suh Grabs Ravens Ryan Mallett's Throat

This game was just ugly. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 26, 2017

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh added to the Thursday Night Football madness when he grabbed Ravens' backup quarterback Ryan Mallett's throat with less than seven minutes left to play. 

The Dolphins were losing 26–0 at this point. 

The scuffle stopped play for a few minutes as officials tried to calm players down. In the same brawl, the Dolphins William Hayes also poked a Ravens player in the eye. 

Three penalties were called on Miami as a result. 

Thursday Night Football was particularly intense. Mallett entered the game because starter Joe Flacco left with a concussion. Flacco was nailed in a late hit by Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. This also resulted in a bit of scrum. 

The Ravens shut out the Dolphins 40–0. 

