Patriots' Chris Hogan Injures Right Shoulder, Leaves Game In Fourth Quarter

Chris Hogan let out a loud scream on the sidelines while testing his arm.

By Chris Chavez
October 29, 2017

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan was unable to lift his right shoulder after sustaining an injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots announced that he would be questionable to return.

Hogan walked off the field but headed to the locker room. The sideline reporter on the broadcast said that Hogan let out a loud scream when he was testing his arm on the sidelines. 

He finished his day with five receptions for 60 yards.

Hogan played last week against the Falcons after a rib injury had him limited in practice before that game. He also had two front teeth accidentally knocked out in practice on Friday. 

