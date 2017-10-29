The Houston Texans plan to protest before their game against the Seattle Seahawks after owner Bob McNair's "inmates running the prison" comment, reports ESPN.com Adam Schefter.

According to the report, the Texans had a players only meeting on Saturday to discuss how to deal with the situation.

The team plans on revealing how they will protest on Sunday, which could include kneeling for the anthem, raising a fist or taking the Texans decal off their helmets.

McNair made the comments during the owners meeting on Oct. 17 and was revealed in an ESPN The Magazine story published on Friday.

"I am truly sorry to the players for how this has impacted them and the perception that it has created of me, which could not be further from the truth," McNair said later.

McNair did meet with the players on Saturday and again apologized for his remarks, according to the report.

That meeting came a day after several players considered walking out of practice.

Two players, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and rookie running back D'Onta Foreman, did not practice and were listed on the injury report as missing practice for non-injury related purposes. Those absences reportedly were due to McNair's comments.