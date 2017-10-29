Most Texans Players Kneel, Link Arms During National Anthem After Owner's 'Inmates' Comment

Most of the Texans took a knee and linked arms after owner Bob McNair's "inmates" comment.

By Chris Chavez
October 29, 2017

A majority of the Houston Texans players kneeled and linked arms during the national anthem before Sunday afternoon's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Reports from CenturyLink Field have said all but 10 players were kneeling during the Star-Spangled Banner.

The demonstration by the players comes after Texans owner Bob McNair described the ongoing player demonstrations as "inmates running the prison." 

McNair made the comment during the Oct. 17 meeting in New York City between NFL owners, players and union leaders discussing the anthem protests. McNair issued an apology for his comments on Friday and then met with players on Saturday. He issued another statement expressing his regret.

Players and Teams Who Protested During National Anthem In Week 8

Before the game, left tackle Duane Brown said that he anticipated between 65 to 70% of the players on the team would take a knee during the anthem.

On the Seahawks sidelines, Michael Bennett and other members of the offensive line sat on the bench during the anthem.

