Watch: Travis Benjamin With The Worst Punt Return Of The Year

This was not ideal for Travis Benjamin.

By Chris Chavez
October 29, 2017

This was certainly not what Travis Benjamin was hoping for. The Los Angeles Chargers safety muffed a punt return, recovered it but then got tackled in the end zone for a safety, which gave the New England Patriots a 9–7 lead on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. 

The irony here is that last week, Benjamin was named the AFC special teams player of the week for a touchdown on a 65-yard punt return in the 21–0 win over the Denver Broncos.

Watch one of the worst punt returns in history below:

What are you doing, man?!

