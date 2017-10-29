This was certainly not what Travis Benjamin was hoping for. The Los Angeles Chargers safety muffed a punt return, recovered it but then got tackled in the end zone for a safety, which gave the New England Patriots a 9–7 lead on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The irony here is that last week, Benjamin was named the AFC special teams player of the week for a touchdown on a 65-yard punt return in the 21–0 win over the Denver Broncos.

Watch one of the worst punt returns in history below:

Travis Benjamin just had one of the worst punt returns in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/T3HY87U6R1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 29, 2017

What are you doing, man?!