Things That Made Me Giddy

Jerick McKinnon: Swift and crafty with more explosiveness than you’d expect once he heads upfield. He’s not Dalvin Cook, but he’s not that far behind.

Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs: You do not appreciate them enough!

Everson Griffen: Sack streak extends to eight games! He’s really good, but the image of him sitting on the field holding his foot as the game ended was disturbing. We need some closure on that, NFL Network!

Ricardo Louis Beats Xavier Rhodes: A Buster Douglas-sized upset; the 37-yard play down the left sideline was the key play on the Browns’ late-first half TD drive. Bizarro!

Regrets

Vikings Have Nothing But Time at End of First Half: You always have to leave some extra time on the clock, just in case you get a penalty that resets the downs. But there’s no reason, when both teams have all their timeouts, to call one before third down with 42 seconds left on the clock. Instead of giving the Vikings a 15% chance of driving for a field goal (which they did), give them a 0% chance. Though I suppose this is just how 0-8 teams roll.

Isaiah Crowell and Ball Security: The Browns enter the second half with a lead for the first time all season, so to start the second half’s opening drive they just need to . . . aw, crap.

Another Muffed Punt: What is going on? It’s a league-wide epidemic! (Bryce Treggs this time, setting up the Vikings’ first points.)

Mike Remmers Concussed: For Vikings fans, flashbacks to 2016 when Rashod Hill came in at right tackle and had his butt handed to him early. Vikings were fine in the long run though, thanks in large part to some nifty pocket movement by Case Keenum.

Learning to Close Games: One of many problems with the Browns rebuild. You can’t win games you’re in a position to win if you don’t know how. Cleveland was outscored 18-0 over the final 17 minutes of this game.

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Vikings QB Situation: Minnesota’s O-line wasn’t great on Sunday, but Case Keenum consistently moved well enough (not just designed rollouts, but avoiding pressure within the pocket as well) to cover up the protection issues. That will be a big part of the conversation with Teddy Bridgewater just about ready to return. Bridgewater is the better talent, but can he, on a surgically repaired knee, move well enough to survive like Keenum did?

