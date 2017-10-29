Watch: Zach Miller Injures Left Leg On Overturned 25-Yard Touchdown

Zach Miller snapped his leg while trying to hold onto a 25-yard catch. 

By Chris Chavez
October 29, 2017

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller injured his left leg on a 25-yard touchdown catch that was overturned in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky heaved the ball and Miller grabbed it but landed awkwardly on his left leg on the way down. The crowd let out a collective groan at the replay.

Miller was carted off the field and tended to by team trainers and doctors. His leg was in a cast.

Viewer's discretion is advised for the following replay:

The Bears have yet to issue a statement on the extend of Miller's injury.

