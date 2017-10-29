Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller injured his left leg on a 25-yard touchdown catch that was overturned in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky heaved the ball and Miller grabbed it but landed awkwardly on his left leg on the way down. The crowd let out a collective groan at the replay.

Miller was carted off the field and tended to by team trainers and doctors. His leg was in a cast.

Viewer's discretion is advised for the following replay:

Trubisky to Zach Miller for the touchdown! pic.twitter.com/nzRvUIvwNi — Kevin Marchina (@kg_holler) October 29, 2017

The Bears have yet to issue a statement on the extend of Miller's injury.