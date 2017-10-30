Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension was reinstated Monday after a U.S. District Court judge for the Southern District of New York denied the NFL Players Association's request for a preliminary injunction that would block his suspension.

Ezekiel Elliott is suspended six games. NFL wins again. pic.twitter.com/0Xxe9dwcF2 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 31, 2017

The enforcement of the decision, which cited the NFL's case against Tom Brady as precedent, was put on hold for 24 hours to allow Elliott's legal team and the NFLPA to consider their options in terms of an appeal. Elliott's options are shrinking, but the NFLPA could still file an appeal with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, according to NFL Network legal analyst Gabe Feldman.

It's the latest in a series of legal victories for the NFL, but Elliott has played in every Cowboys' game this season as he has been permitted to play during the lengthy appeals process.

Elliott was initially suspended in August for a domestic violence incident that took place over the course of five days in July 2016. Elliott then appealed the decision, but the suspension was upheld by arbitrator Harold Henderson. Elliott's legal team has pursued appellate options to keep the 2016 rushing champion on the field.

Had this decision gone in favor of Elliott, he would have been able to play the rest of the season as the federal case played out in the background.