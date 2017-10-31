Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson put on a show in Seattle last week. The two quarterbacks combined for 854 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 97 rushing yards, leading their teams to a total of 79 points in the most entertaining game of the season. In the process, they rose to QB1 and QB4, respectively, even though both have already had their bye, and Watson didn’t start the first game of the season for Houston. They rank first and second in points per game, with the rookie atop the leaderboard.

Where do the two slot among quarterbacks the week after all the fireworks? First and second, of course. How does the rest of the fantasy football universe shake out in Week 9? Find out in the SI.com fantasy football positional rankings.