Dolphins Trade RB Jay Ajayi to Eagles for Fourth-Round Pick

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi has reportedly been traded to Eagles for a 4th-round pick

By Scooby Axson
October 31, 2017

The Miami Dolphins traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple media reports.

The Dolphins will get a 2018 fourth–round draft pick in return.

Ajayi, 24, led the Dolphins with 465 yards this season, but has not scored a rushing touchdown and is only averaging 3.4 yards a carry.

thankful for the relationships & memories MIA...THE TRAIN ROLLS ON TO PHILLY.✌🏿🚂🦅 #EAGLES

A post shared by Jay Ajayi (@jaytrain23) on

Ajayi joins an Eagles backfield that has featured LeGarrette Blount and Wendell Smallwood and adds to an already solid rushing attack.

Philadelphia is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards, averaging 129.3 yards per game.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters