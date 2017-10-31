The Miami Dolphins traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple media reports.

The Dolphins will get a 2018 fourth–round draft pick in return.

Ajayi, 24, led the Dolphins with 465 yards this season, but has not scored a rushing touchdown and is only averaging 3.4 yards a carry.

thankful for the relationships & memories MIA...THE TRAIN ROLLS ON TO PHILLY.✌🏿🚂🦅 #EAGLES A post shared by Jay Ajayi (@jaytrain23) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Ajayi joins an Eagles backfield that has featured LeGarrette Blount and Wendell Smallwood and adds to an already solid rushing attack.

Philadelphia is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards, averaging 129.3 yards per game.