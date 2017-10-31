Tom Brady might be 40, but he looks and acts way younger. He has an active social media team, a food delivery service that people actually pay for and a full line of "sleep performance" wear with Under Armour. The man does all he can to keep himself youthful, and if his play on the field is any indication, it's working flawlessly.

It's no surprise, then, that Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen went with something that will resonate with young people for their Halloween costume: avocado toast.

Happy Halloween!!! 🍞🥑🎃 A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Like Brady, avocado toast is no stranger controversy. On one hand, it's delicious—the delicious avocado smear lubricates dry bread perfectly. On the other hand, it's expensive, and one millionaire non-jokingly said avocado toast is the reason millennials can't afford homes.

Brady and Bundchen are worth more than $500 million combined. Now that, my friends, is an expensive piece of toast.