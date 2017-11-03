Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott's Pregame Meal Is An Unusual Combination

Dak Prescott has a very unique pregame meal combination. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 03, 2017

In a video posted to his Twitter promoting AT&T, Prescott took us through his pregame routine and revealed the one consistent thing he does before a game: He always eats spaghetti with ranch and a chicken breast. 

Wait, spaghetti with ranch and not pasta sauce? That leaves a lot of questions, like how much ranch does he use? Is the ranch cold or hot? Is he eating cold spaghetti?

He also said he's not superstitious, but I'd say eating the same thing every week has a little element of superstitiousness to it. 

As an Italian, I'm going to say this is a sad use of pasta, but since Prescott is a NFL quarterback, I guess we can't judge too harshly. He clearly knows a thing or two about success, leaving us to wonder if it's all in the ranch instead of the sauce. 

 

 

