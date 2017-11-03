Ex-Dolphins Linebacker Nick Buoniconti to Donate His Brain to Concussion Research

Nick Buoniconti

By Dan Gartland
November 03, 2017

Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti, a key cog in the Dolphins’ vaunted defenses of the 1970’s, will donate his brain to Boston University’s CTE research team, he announced Friday. 

“I owe it to the thousands of others who will follow me on this trek,” Buoniconti told the New York Times. “My life is not what it was, and I just want to be able to help with Ann’s research and hopefully the research will end up helping so many other players.”

Buoniconti, 76, was the subject of a Sports Illustrated story in May by S.L. Price detailing the hardships of his day-to-day life. The man who worked as a high-profile sports agent and as the president of U.S. Tobacco has seen his cognitive health deteriorate rapidly. He is increasingly forgetful, has trouble speaking, loses his balance easily and has difficulty completing basic tasks like using the bathroom and dressing himself. 

“At 55 I was very normal,” Buoniconti told Price. “I’m not normal anymore.”

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters