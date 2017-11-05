Three players were ejected in Sunday's game between the 49ers and Cardinals after a fight broke out during the fourth quarter.

On a first down with less than four minutes remaining in the game and the Cardinals leading 20-10, 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard scrambled for 10 yards and then went for a slide. As Beathard was going down, Arizona defensive back Antoine Bethea hit Beathard in the helmet, causing a fight to break out between the two teams.

As the scrum appeared to calm down a bit, Cardinals defensive lineman Frostee Rucker shoved San Francisco's Carlos Hyde, and the two reached for each other's facemasks after Hyde bot back to his feet.

Bethea was penalized 15 yards for his hit, and Rucker, Hyde and Arizona's Haason Reddick were ejected for fighting.

Frostee Rucker destroy's Carlos Hyde and is ejected. What is with fights today in the NFL? pic.twitter.com/B8rJt42Nsg — noah (@islesnoah) November 6, 2017

Beathard would go on to throw an interception on a first and goal to end the drive, and Arizona won the game 20-10.