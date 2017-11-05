Watch: Cardinals' Frostee Rucker and 49ers' Carlos Hyde Get Into Fight After Late Hit

There was another fight in the NFL Sunday.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 05, 2017

Three players were ejected in Sunday's game between the 49ers and Cardinals after a fight broke out during the fourth quarter.

On a first down with less than four minutes remaining in the game and the Cardinals leading 20-10, 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard scrambled for 10 yards and then went for a slide. As Beathard was going down, Arizona defensive back Antoine Bethea hit Beathard in the helmet, causing a fight to break out between the two teams.

As the scrum appeared to calm down a bit, Cardinals defensive lineman Frostee Rucker shoved San Francisco's Carlos Hyde, and the two reached for each other's facemasks after Hyde bot back to his feet.

Bethea was penalized 15 yards for his hit, and Rucker, Hyde and Arizona's Haason Reddick were ejected for fighting.

Beathard would go on to throw an interception on a first and goal to end the drive, and Arizona won the game 20-10.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters