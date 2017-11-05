Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton caught a 44-yard touchdown pass on Sunday night against the Dolphins, and he celebrated by dancing.

I can't get too much more specific than that, because truly I have no idea what Holton is going for here.

Some speculate he was miming a pogo stick. Others thought he was riding a horse. Maybe he was just making it up as he went along. SB Nation thinks he was riding an imaginary dolphin, which I suppose makes sense.

It was, well, unique.

Johnny Holton with the catch on 44-yard bomb and pogo stick celebration dance. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/zRfHvxzIIg — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) November 6, 2017

Is it acceptable for adults to use pogo sticks? Asking for a friend.