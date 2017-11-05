Johnny Holton's Touchdown Dance Was Amazing, Even Though We're Slightly Confused

What Johnny Holton was going for is anybody's guess. 

By Stanley Kay
November 05, 2017

Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton caught a 44-yard touchdown pass on Sunday night against the Dolphins, and he celebrated by dancing. 

I can't get too much more specific than that, because truly I have no idea what Holton is going for here. 

Some speculate he was miming a pogo stick. Others thought he was riding a horse. Maybe he was just making it up as he went along. SB Nation thinks he was riding an imaginary dolphin, which I suppose makes sense.

It was, well, unique. 

Is it acceptable for adults to use pogo sticks? Asking for a friend. 

 

