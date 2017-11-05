How to Watch Raiders vs. Dolphins: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Figure out how to watch the Raiders and Dolphins on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 5.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 05, 2017

The Dolphins host the Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.

Miami comes into the game at 4-3 after a 40-0 drubbing by the Ravens last week. The Dolphins made a big splash earlier in the week when they shipped off running back Jay Ajayi to the Eagles right before the trade deadline. Ajayi was the only player on the team with more than 12 rushing attempts this season, so the Miami will likely get creative with how it restructures its rushing attack.

Oakland enters the contest at 3-5 and has lost five of its last six games. Last week the Raiders lost to the Bills 34-14. Derek Carr completed 31-of-49 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown, but he also had two interceptions. With running back Marshawn Lynch suspended for the game, Oakland managed to only get 54 rushing yards in the loss.

This is the first meeting between the teams since 2014 when the Dolphins won 38-14 in England.

How to Watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

