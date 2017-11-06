Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Suspended One Game For Shot On Marshon Lattimore

Mike Evans has been suspended one game for his hit on Marshon Lattimore.

By Chris Chavez
November 06, 2017

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was suspended one game after being involved in a fight with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Sunday's 30–10 loss to New Orleans.

The altercation happened during the third quarter after an exchange between Lattimore and Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston. The NFL announced Evans would be suspended without pay for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules.

Watch the hit below:

Evans can appeal the suspension. He could miss the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets on Nov. 12 and would be able to return for the following game against the Miami Dolphins.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters