Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was suspended one game after being involved in a fight with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Sunday's 30–10 loss to New Orleans.

The altercation happened during the third quarter after an exchange between Lattimore and Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston. The NFL announced Evans would be suspended without pay for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules.

Watch the hit below:

Here's an extended video where it shows #Buccaneers Jameis Winston [out of the game with injury] starting the fight pic.twitter.com/higsC1AiKy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 5, 2017

Evans can appeal the suspension. He could miss the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets on Nov. 12 and would be able to return for the following game against the Miami Dolphins.