The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots are among the early favorites among NFL futures odds to win the Super Bowl in February, according to Bovada.

The Patriots are +400 and the Eagles are +500 in their odds to win. The Patriots are 6–2 on the season and sit atop the AFC East. The Eagles have the best record in the NFL after improving to 8–1 with a 51–23 win over the Denver Broncos on the season.

The New York Giants are the biggest long shot to win the Super Bowl with +100000 odds.

Check out the full odds on Bovada as of Monday afternoon (Nov. 6):

New England Patriots +400

Philadelphia Eagles +500

Pittsburgh Steelers +700

Kansas City Chiefs +1000

Seattle Seahawks +1200

Los Angeles Rams +1400

New Orleans Saints +1400

Minnesota Vikings +1600

Dallas Cowboys +1600

Carolina Panthers +2200

Jacksonville Jaguars +2500

Atlanta Falcons +2800

Tennessee Titans +2800

Oakland Raiders +3300

Green Bay Packers +4000

Detroit Lions +4000

Washington Redskins +5000

Buffalo Bills +6600

Denver Broncos +10000

Baltimore Ravens +10000

Cincinnati Bengals +10000

Houston Texans +10000

Los Angeles Chargers +10000

Arizona Cardinals +10000

Chicago Bears +15000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +20000

Miami Dolphins +25000

New York Jets +25000

Indianapolis Colts +25000

New York Giants +100000