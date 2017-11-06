The Eagles and Patriots are among the early favorites among NFL futures odds to win the Super Bowl.
The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots are among the early favorites among NFL futures odds to win the Super Bowl in February, according to Bovada.
The Patriots are +400 and the Eagles are +500 in their odds to win. The Patriots are 6–2 on the season and sit atop the AFC East. The Eagles have the best record in the NFL after improving to 8–1 with a 51–23 win over the Denver Broncos on the season.
The New York Giants are the biggest long shot to win the Super Bowl with +100000 odds.
Check out the full odds on Bovada as of Monday afternoon (Nov. 6):
New England Patriots +400
Philadelphia Eagles +500
Pittsburgh Steelers +700
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Seattle Seahawks +1200
Los Angeles Rams +1400
New Orleans Saints +1400
Minnesota Vikings +1600
Dallas Cowboys +1600
Carolina Panthers +2200
Jacksonville Jaguars +2500
Atlanta Falcons +2800
Tennessee Titans +2800
Oakland Raiders +3300
Green Bay Packers +4000
Detroit Lions +4000
Washington Redskins +5000
Buffalo Bills +6600
Denver Broncos +10000
Baltimore Ravens +10000
Cincinnati Bengals +10000
Houston Texans +10000
Los Angeles Chargers +10000
Arizona Cardinals +10000
Chicago Bears +15000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +20000
Miami Dolphins +25000
New York Jets +25000
Indianapolis Colts +25000
New York Giants +100000