Fantasy Football Week 10 Complete Player Rankings

This is a tricky week for rankings, particularly at the quarterback position. Two players who have both spent time as the MVP favorite this season, Carson Wentz and Alex Smith, are on bye. Tom Brady has a tough matchup at Denver. The same goes for Drew Brees at Buffalo. Russell Wilson is at Arizona, which is never an easy assignment, and Ben Roethlisberger is also on the road, where he has struggled for multiple years in a row. Matt Ryan and Cam Newton have lower ceilings and floors than expected. On top of all that, Josh McCown, of all quarterbacks, is working on a string of QB1 weeks. Like I said, it's a tricky week for rankings.

How does it all shake out? Find out below in the SI.com positional rankings for Week 10.