Seahawks CB Richard Sherman Injures Heel, Return Questionable

The Seahawks Richard Sherman injured his heel against the Cardinals in the third quarter on Thursday and will likely not return to the game.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 09, 2017

After getting tangled with receiver John Brown, Sherman was grabbing at his leg and then limped off the field, Once on the sidelines, he looked angry as he walked back-and-forth.

On the sidelines, he appeared to say "tore my Achilles, I am out for the year."

Sherman was listed as questionable before the game due to an Achilles injury that meant limited practice this week.

In eight games this year, Sherman had 31 combined tackles, 22 total tackles and two interceptions. 

