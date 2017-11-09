The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (NY.) denied the NFL Players Associations' motion for an emergency injunction that would have further put off Ezekiel Elliott's suspension. Elliott's six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence incidents is back in place as of now.

Three Circuit Judges heard the case and decided that the NFLPA "failed to meet the requisite standard." Elliott was initially granted a preliminary injunction in court, but it was rescinded when a different judge heard the case. A temporary stay was issued on Nov. 3 as the NFLPA prepared this case, which allowed Elliott to play in Dallas' Week 9 victory over the Chiefs. The NFLPA was trying to get that injunction reinstated on a non-temporary basis, which would allow Elliott, who has played in ever game this season, to remain on the field.

This represents a legal victory for the NFL in a case that has been ongoing since the beginning of the season.

Elliott can still appeal this decision, and the decision issued on Thursday says the appeal would be heard on an expedited basis. According to SI.com legal expert Michael McCann, that means Elliott might have another ruling before the six-game suspension ends.

If the suspension does begin this week, Elliott would be eligible to return in Week 16 against the Seahawks.

The Cowboys play at the Falcons on Sunday.