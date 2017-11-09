That was some magic from Russell Wilson.
Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson displayed some serious disappearing and magic quarterback skills Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals.
After receiving the snap, he runs to the side, runs forward, runs back, runs back again and he just keeps running before he finally throws the ball.
The Cardinals couldn't catch him.
Just take a look instead of trying to actually understand in words.
THAT. WAS. UNBELIEVABLE.— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2017
QB wizardry, by @DangeRussWilson!#SEAvsAZ #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/L9IY843Jfr
Wilson has gone 22–for–32 with 238 yards and two touchdowns in the game.