Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson displayed some serious disappearing and magic quarterback skills Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

After receiving the snap, he runs to the side, runs forward, runs back, runs back again and he just keeps running before he finally throws the ball.

The Cardinals couldn't catch him.

Just take a look instead of trying to actually understand in words.

Wilson has gone 22–for–32 with 238 yards and two touchdowns in the game.