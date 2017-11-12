There are just three weeks left in the typical fantasy regular season, but there’s still plenty of value available on the waiver wire. It may be November, but there are still players who can be had in most leagues who could be major factors in the stretch run, as well as the fantasy playoffs. Week 11’s shopping list begins with a couple of running backs who fit that bill.

Danny Woodhead, RB, Ravens

The Ravens made Woodhead a priority this offseason, signing him on the first day of free agency back in March. They had him healthy for all of one possession before he suffered a hamstring injury that landed him on IR, with a designation to return. That return is just around the corner. Woodhead practiced last week for the first time since injuring his hamstring, and remains on pace to get back on the field in Week 11. When he does return, he’ll get right back into the role he was supposed to have all season. Javorius Allen has played decently as the Ravens primary pass-catching back, but he’s not nearly the weapon Woodhead is. Alex Collins has emerged on the ground, and his workload likely isn’t in any danger, but Woodhead will make Allen obsolete. Woodhead is obviously a major player in PPR formats, but there should be enough opportunity through the air and on the ground for him to be a factor in standard leagues, too. Woodhead can be the type of player who helps swing regular season and fantasy playoff championships, so long as he can stay on the field.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers

Aaron Jones was carted off the field in the Packers 23–16 win over the Bears in the first quarter with a knee injury. While the Packers have yet to offer much information on the severity, it’s a good bet that he’ll miss some time. Ty Montgomery took advantage of his opportunity, rushing for a touchdown shortly after Jones left the game, but he aggravated the rib injury he suffered earlier this season, and missed the entire second half. Williams shouldered the load the rest of the game, running for 67 yards on 20 carries. Those numbers don’t jump off the page, but the rookie out of BYU is, for the time being, atop the Packers depth chart. If both Jones and Montgomery are out next week, Williams will get the start against the Ravens. So long as those two backs are on the shelf, Williams will be on the RB2 radar. He’s a clear add this week, sharing co-equal status with Woodhead as the two biggest priorities on the waiver wire.

Martavis Bryant, WR, Steelers

When is three catches on five targets for 42 yards a two-point conversion an encouraging stat line? When you’re the 2017 version of Bryant. This season has been a nightmare for the fourth-year receiver out of Clemson. He has been passed by rookie Juju Smith-Schuster in the pecking order in Pittsburgh’s offense, and reportedly requested a trade last month. Heading into play in Week 10, Bryant had 18 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown. So, yeah, 3-5-42 with a two-point conversion is a step forward for Bryant. What’s more, Bryant had his man beat deep for what could have been a long touchdown in the first quarter, but Ben Roethlisberger underthrew him, resulting in an interception. The fact that a target like that still exists for Bryant, though, is more reason to bet on him over the Steelers final seven games. From a fantasy point of view, he’s the one widely available receiver who has the upside to eventually command a starting spot in all formats. At this stage of the season, that’s the brand of player you want to target on the waiver wire. With byes all but in the rear-view mirror, startable depth is no longer important. You want to focus your resources on your starting lineup. In a perfect, albeit unlikely, future, Bryant is back in the good graces of fantasy owners.