The Best Celebrations From Around The NFL in Week 10

NFL players have been taking advantage of the relaxed celebration rules. Here are the best celebrations from Week 10. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 12, 2017

The NFL relaxed its celebration rules before this season, and players have taken advantage of their newfound freedom to come up with some creative and fun celebrations. 

We've seen a number of child-inspired celebrations around the league this season—we've seen duck-duck-goose, hide-and-seek and now a leap frog. Here are some of the best celebrations from around the NFL in Week 10, plus one bonus celebration from our neighbors to the north. 

Stefon Diggs was penalized for this seemingly good-natured nature because he made contact with the goal post, which is illegal for some reason.

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side!

Mark Ingram jumped into a group of Bills fans after scoring, and they were less than receptive—he had some beer poured on him.

The celebration of the day comes from the CFL. LIMBO:

We'll continue to update this post as more celebrations come in. 

