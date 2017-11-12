NFL players have been taking advantage of the relaxed celebration rules. Here are the best celebrations from Week 10.
The NFL relaxed its celebration rules before this season, and players have taken advantage of their newfound freedom to come up with some creative and fun celebrations.
We've seen a number of child-inspired celebrations around the league this season—we've seen duck-duck-goose, hide-and-seek and now a leap frog. Here are some of the best celebrations from around the NFL in Week 10, plus one bonus celebration from our neighbors to the north.
It's an @athielen19 TD...— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2017
And the @vikings go LEAP FROG in the end zone 😂 #SKOL pic.twitter.com/0IN5On34l4
Stefon Diggs was penalized for this seemingly good-natured nature because he made contact with the goal post, which is illegal for some reason.
Stefon Diggs with the Antonio Brown memorial leap to hug the goal post pic.twitter.com/GtZuPkBpYg— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 12, 2017
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side!
Matthew Stafford tosses 29-yard TD to @Ebron85! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/vRcys3uWRn— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2017
You're going to want to see this @JBrissett12 + @ChesterRogers80 @colts touchdown... 😏 #Colts pic.twitter.com/ZTq0adKykR— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2017
Mark Ingram jumped into a group of Bills fans after scoring, and they were less than receptive—he had some beer poured on him.
Saints Mark Ingram gets🍺 thrown on him when he jumps in with Bills fans— John Clark NBCPhilly (@JClarkNBCS) November 12, 2017
Check out dude with beard to left, gets some🍺 thrown on him, starts licking his beard for a taste 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XYQ6wnziWD
Don't hurt 'em @ChesterRogers80! 😲 pic.twitter.com/uPjgF4l6Ed— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 12, 2017
The celebration of the day comes from the CFL. LIMBO:
I'm telling you people, turn the CFL game on ASAP. pic.twitter.com/GjQeg1a5Sf— Josh S. (@joshellman) November 12, 2017
We'll continue to update this post as more celebrations come in.