The NFL relaxed its celebration rules before this season, and players have taken advantage of their newfound freedom to come up with some creative and fun celebrations.

We've seen a number of child-inspired celebrations around the league this season—we've seen duck-duck-goose, hide-and-seek and now a leap frog. Here are some of the best celebrations from around the NFL in Week 10, plus one bonus celebration from our neighbors to the north.

Stefon Diggs was penalized for this seemingly good-natured nature because he made contact with the goal post, which is illegal for some reason.

Stefon Diggs with the Antonio Brown memorial leap to hug the goal post pic.twitter.com/GtZuPkBpYg — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 12, 2017

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side!

Mark Ingram jumped into a group of Bills fans after scoring, and they were less than receptive—he had some beer poured on him.

Saints Mark Ingram gets🍺 thrown on him when he jumps in with Bills fans



Check out dude with beard to left, gets some🍺 thrown on him, starts licking his beard for a taste 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XYQ6wnziWD — John Clark NBCPhilly (@JClarkNBCS) November 12, 2017

The celebration of the day comes from the CFL. LIMBO:

I'm telling you people, turn the CFL game on ASAP. pic.twitter.com/GjQeg1a5Sf — Josh S. (@joshellman) November 12, 2017

We'll continue to update this post as more celebrations come in.