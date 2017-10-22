WATCH: Steelers Celebrate JuJu Smith-Schuster Touchdown with Hide-And-Seek

JuJu Smith-Schuster's touchdown celebrations are becoming a must-watch.

By Chris Chavez
October 22, 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 31-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday afternoon's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers celebrated the touchdown with a small game of hide-and-seek, which may arguably be the best touchdown celebration of 2017. Earlier in the year, the Smith-Schuster had another fantastic touchdown celebration with a Dragon Ball Z Kamehameha.

Watch the hide-and-seek game below:

We now look forward to the next touchdown celebration by Smith-Schuster because his creativity is amazing.

