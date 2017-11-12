Here’s a rundown of the plays that you cannot miss from the NFL’s Week 10, courtesy of Game Stream.

Adam Thielen had himself a day, with eight receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ 38–30 win over the Redskins. Here’s a few of his best plays:

Jacoby Brissett finds Donte Moncrief for this 60-yard touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter against the Steelers. Ultimately, the Colts fell to the Steelers 20–17, and Brissett was placed in the concussion protocol after the game.

The Texans defense was not at its best today, and Robert Woods racked up two touchdowns, including this 94-yarder below.

It looked like the Browns would have a chance to get their first game of the season today against the Lions, but this Nevin Lawson fumble recovery for a touchdown slowed the Browns' momentum heading into halftime.

Marquise Goodwin only had one reception in the 49ers’ win over the Giants—the team’s first of the season—but he made it count.

Fake punt alert! The Jaguars ran the same exact fake punt that they ran against the Ravens in London, and this time it went for the touchdown.

Dion Lewis opened Sunday night’s game against the Broncos with a bang, returning a kickoff for 103 yards.