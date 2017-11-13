NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2017: Game Times, Matchups, How to Watch

Here's a look at the NFL's Thanksgiving schedule for the 2017 season. 

By Scooby Axson
November 13, 2017

The NFL once again will have three games this Thanksgiving, with two of the games being divisional matchups.

The first game will pit the Minnesota Vikings against the Detroit Lions, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers making the trip to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

The Lions and Cowboys host games on Thanksgiving every year. 

The nightcap features the lowly New York Giants playing their NFC East rival the Washington Redskins.

Here how to watch the three Thanksgiving matchups:

Vikings vs. Lions

Time: Thursday, November 23, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Chargers vs. Cowboys

Time: Thursday, November 23, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Giants vs. Redskins

Time: Monday, November 23, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters