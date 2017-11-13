The NFL once again will have three games this Thanksgiving, with two of the games being divisional matchups.

The first game will pit the Minnesota Vikings against the Detroit Lions, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers making the trip to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

The Lions and Cowboys host games on Thanksgiving every year.

The nightcap features the lowly New York Giants playing their NFC East rival the Washington Redskins.

Here how to watch the three Thanksgiving matchups:

Vikings vs. Lions

Time: Thursday, November 23, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Chargers vs. Cowboys

Time: Thursday, November 23, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Giants vs. Redskins

Time: Monday, November 23, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC