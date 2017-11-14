Week 11 brings the last byes of the season, with the Jets, 49ers, Panthers and Colts taking rest. Those teams aren't exactly brimming with fantasy-relevant talent, so most fantasy owners should have their full rosters available for the first time in quite a while.

Week 11 also brings one of the marquee NFC matchups of the season, as everyone would have guessed two months ago. No, it's not the Sunday Night Football clash between the Eagles and Cowboys, though that should be a great game, even without Ezekiel Elliott. It's not the Monday Night Football meeting of the Falcons and Seahawks, either, though that, too, should produce some fireworks. The headline-grabbing game pits the NFC North leading Vikings against the NFC West leading Rams. Both teams sit at 7–2, making their clash this Sunday a potential major seeding tiebreaker on the NFC side of the playoff bracket.

Where do the key players from that game, such as Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Adam Thielen and Jerick McKinnon factor into the fantasy picture?