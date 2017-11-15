The Buffalo Bills will be bench Tyrod Taylor for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers and rookie backup Nathan Peterman will get the start.

Taylor had started the team's first nine games this season, going 5–4 in those games. The move comes days after the Bills were blown out at home by the New Orleans Saints.

Taylor went 9 for 18 with 56 yards passing and one interception in the 47–10 loss. Peterman came on in relief of Taylor and had 79 yards and led the team to their only touchdown.

“This is not an indictment on Tyrod," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said about the quarterback change. “I’ve been impressed with the maturity from Nathan Peterman. I’m comfortable making a calculated risk to try and get us where we need to go.”

Taylor is completing 64% of his passes for 1,684 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Taylor, 28, is scheduled to receive a $6 million roster bonus next March if he is still on the roster.

Buffalo enters the week with the league's 28th–ranked offense and 30th–ranked passing offense.

Peterman was a fifth–round pick by Buffalo in the 2017 NFL draft out of Pittsburgh.