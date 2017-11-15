Bills QB Tyrod Taylor Benched; Nathan Peterman to Start vs. Chargers

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor benched; rookie Nathan Peterman to start vs. Chargers

By Scooby Axson
November 15, 2017

The Buffalo Bills will be bench Tyrod Taylor for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers and rookie backup Nathan Peterman will get the start.

Taylor had started the team's first nine games this season, going 5–4 in those games. The move comes days after the Bills were blown out at home by the New Orleans Saints.

Taylor went 9 for 18 with 56 yards passing and one interception in the 47–10 loss. Peterman came on in relief of Taylor and had 79 yards and led the team to their only touchdown.

“This is not an indictment on Tyrod," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said about the quarterback change. “I’ve been impressed with the maturity from Nathan Peterman. I’m comfortable making a calculated risk to try and get us where we need to go.”

Taylor is completing 64% of his passes for 1,684 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Taylor, 28, is scheduled to receive a $6 million roster bonus next March if he is still on the roster.

Buffalo enters the week with the league's 28th–ranked offense and 30th–ranked passing offense.

Peterman was a fifth–round pick by Buffalo in the 2017 NFL draft out of Pittsburgh.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters