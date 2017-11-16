The Cowboys will be without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith when they host the Eagles Sunday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports. She adds that Smith is expected to participate in some of practice Friday, but will not play for the second straight week.

With Smith dealing with groin and back problems, according to the team, Slater says Byron Bell will get the start. Last week Dallas started Chaz Green at left tackle before switching to Bell as Atlanta's Adrian Clayborn posted a career high six sacks without Smith protecting the blindside. In total, the Falcons had eight sacks against the Cowboys.

Philadelphia enters the game tied for 10th in the NFL with 25 sacks through nine games and seventh in takeaways with 16. Against the Broncos in Week Nine, the Eagles had three sacks and had two interceptions.

Smith, 26, is in his seventh season in the league. He was a Pro Bowler each of the last four seasons and made the All-Pro team in 2014 and 2016.

The Cowboys are 5-4 and second in the NFC East behind the 8-1 Eagles. The two teams will also play in Week 17.