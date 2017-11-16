Report: Cowboys' LT Tyron Smith Will Miss Game Against the Eagles

The Cowboys will be without left tackle Tyron Smith for the second straight week.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 16, 2017

The Cowboys will be without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith when they host the Eagles Sunday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports. She adds that Smith is expected to participate in some of practice Friday, but will not play for the second straight week.

With Smith dealing with groin and back problems, according to the team, Slater says Byron Bell will get the start. Last week Dallas started Chaz Green at left tackle before switching to Bell as Atlanta's Adrian Clayborn posted a career high six sacks without Smith protecting the blindside. In total, the Falcons had eight sacks against the Cowboys.

Philadelphia enters the game tied for 10th in the NFL with 25 sacks through nine games and seventh in takeaways with 16. Against the Broncos in Week Nine, the Eagles had three sacks and had two interceptions.

Smith, 26, is in his seventh season in the league. He was a Pro Bowler each of the last four seasons and made the All-Pro team in 2014 and 2016.

The Cowboys are 5-4 and second in the NFC East behind the 8-1 Eagles. The two teams will also play in Week 17.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters