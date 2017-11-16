The Tennessee titans travel to Heinz Field to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in a primetime matchup.

Pittsburgh (7-2) enter Tuesday after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 20-17 on Sunday. Pittsburgh has been led by rushing yards leader LeVeon Bell and receiving yards leader Antonio Brown but the team is scoring just 20.8 points per game. Nevertheless, Pittsburgh has won four straight games and is tied with New England for the best record in the AFC.

Tennessee (6-3) has also won four straight games after a 24-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. While their last three wins have come by 10 total points, the Titans have shown a strong ability to win close games.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

Game Time: Thursday, Nov. 16, 8:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, NFL Network

