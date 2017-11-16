How to Watch Titans vs. Steelers: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Titans vs. Steelers on Nov. 16.

By Nihal Kolur
November 16, 2017

The Tennessee titans travel to Heinz Field to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in a primetime matchup.

Pittsburgh (7-2) enter Tuesday after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 20-17 on Sunday. Pittsburgh has been led by rushing yards leader LeVeon Bell and receiving yards leader Antonio Brown but the team is scoring just 20.8 points per game. Nevertheless, Pittsburgh has won four straight games and is tied with New England for the best record in the AFC.

Tennessee (6-3) has also won four straight games after a 24-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. While their last three wins have come by 10 total points, the Titans have shown a strong ability to win close games.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

Game Time: Thursday, Nov. 16, 8:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, NFL Network

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

